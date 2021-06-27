Hashd al-Sha’abi demonstrated beautiful ‘patriotism’ scenes

In a twitter message on Sunday, Qassem Al-Araji wrote that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces demonstrated the most beautiful scenes of ‘patriotism’ in Iraq’s Diyala province which is an honor for this country, Baghdad Al-Youm reported.

“I congratulate all military forces of Iraq’s Popular glorious and magnificent march that Hashd al-Sha’abi forces displayed in Diyala province,” Al-Araji added.

This military parade of Iraq’s PMU forces was held in Diyala province on the occasion of 7th foundation anniversary of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in this country, attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.

Addressing the Hashd al-Sha’abi forces, Iraqi prime minister said that you (Hashd al-Sha’abi forces) pounded ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Iraq.

While congratulating the 7th establishment anniversary of Hashd al-Sha’abi to the forces of this Resistance Group in Iraq, al-Kadhimi reiterated, “I deem it necessary to appreciate the heroic measures taken by Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in various parts of the country in defeating ISIL terrorists.”

MA/5244931