Iran relation with IAEA to be based solely on safeguards

Iranian Government Spokesman said that Iran's relation with the IAEA will be based solely on safeguards if this agreement is not renewed, and Iran will not make any further commitments.

"In the last four decades and after the Islamic Revolution, the enemies of Iran have launched a large-scale offensive to assassinate the three fundamental values of justice, security and freedom of our nation," said Ali Rabiei in his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

Navy commander at IONS:

Regional rivalries negatively impacts maritime security

Iran's Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has warned of behaviors that would weaken the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), adding that regional rivalries negatively impact maritime security.

Iran's Army Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi who was holding the presidency of the 6th meeting of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, commonly known as IONS, made the comments at the 7th IONS meeting which is being held on Reunion island located in the midst of the Indian Ocean, 700 kilometers east of the island of Madagascar.

Iran’s Army Navy to hold exercise in Caspian Sea

Iran’s Army Navy Force will hold a naval drill entitled “Sustainable Security 2021” in the Caspian Sea tomorrow on June 30 in the presence of naval units of the Navy Force.

Iran’s Army Navy military exercise entitled “Sustainable Security 2021” will be kicked off in world’s largest closed lake on June 30 with the aim of promoting collective safety and security at sea, declaring message of peace and friendship under the auspice of authority, boosting combat capability and preparedness, acquiring thorough knowledge, training and transferring technical knowhow and knowledge to the young generation.

Nasrallah, Haniyeh discuss means to reach ‘decisive victory’

Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh conferred on bilateral ties in Beirut.

Nasrallah received Haniyeh and the two leaders tackled the latest developments related to Resistance against the Israeli enemy in the region, Almanar reported.

Hezbollah’s Media Relations Office announced in a statement on Tuesday that Sayyed Nasrallah received the Palestinian Resistance leader along the accompanying delegation.

US to pay "heavy price" for attacks on PMU: Ex-envoy

The former Iranian Ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Danaeifar has called on the US troops to exit Iraq ASAP, while stressing that the last night's attacks by the US against PMU was an attempt to escape from the reality of PMU.

The former Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Hassan Danaeifar described the US fighter jets' raids last night against the positions of Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hash al-Shaabi as an attempt by the United States to escape from the fact that the PMU has become a reality in Iraq, and believed that this attempt will accelerate the US expulsion from Iraq and the region.

2nd locally-made vaccines join Iran vaccination campaign

The Iranian Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said Tues. that the second Iranian-made vaccine has obtained the necessary permit to join the national vaccination campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The second locally produced anti-Covid-19 vaccine has obtained the necessary permit to be used in the general vaccination of the Iranian population after COV-Iran Barakat which was given the permit on June 14.

No blind areas for Iranian military radars

Iran's Commander of Army Air Defense Force Brigadier General Alireza Sabahifard said there are no blind spots for the Iranian military radars and the country can observe hundreds of kilometers from its borders.

"Iran is highly capable of detecting and interception of various types of aircraft," he said, "There are no blind spots in the Iranian military radars and the country can observe hundreds of kilometers from its borders."

"Air defense is the pillar of ensuring Iran's security," he added, underscoring the significance of a comprehensive air defense system for protecting Iran's air territory.

Bosnia's NAFF hosts two Iranian titles

Two Iranian animations, namely ‘The 11th Step’ and ‘Autumn Winds, Spring Winds, and Two Doves’, will be screened at Neum Animated Film Festival in Bosnia.

Directed by Maryam Kashkoolini, 'The 11th Step' is about a little lion cub that is born in a zoo and lives in a cage that is only ten steps long. On the eleventh step he bangs his head against the bars, but one day the zookeeper leaves the cage door open. However, the lion cub never dares to take one more step toward its freedom.

Iranian envoy:

Iran, Russia can strengthen coop. in economy through regions

On Monday, the Iranian Ambassador to Russia spoke about the prospects for building mutually beneficial economic ties between the regions of the Islamic Republic and Russia, the province of Mazandaran, and the Volgograd region.

Kazem Jalali discussed the development of relations in various spheres, in particular, in industry, agriculture with the governor of the region Andrei Bocharov, TASS reported.

"It seems to me that one of the best ways for economic development is interregional cooperation. Our regions are very close, and this can contribute to the development of economic interaction," the Iranian ambassador told reporters on Monday.

Iran to host 35th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship

Mohammad Sharafi, the sports committees of Iran's police announced that Iran is to host the 35th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship.

The 35th CISM World Military Wrestling Championship is to be held on November 19 to 26, 2021, he said.

The International Military Sports Council (CISM) is one of the largest multidisciplinary organizations in the world which is in charge of organizing various sporting events for the armed forces of its member countries.

Iran registers over 12,700 COVID-19 cases in a day

The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 12,717 COVID-19 infections and 142 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 3,192,809 with the death toll standing at 84,127.

S. Korean President congratulates president-elect Raeisi

President of South Korea, has sent a message to Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raeisi to congratulate him on his victory in the Friday presidential elections in Iran.

"I hope that under your Presidency, the Islamic Republic of Iran will overcome the Corona crisis and move forward on the path of economic development," he wrote in his message.

Sanctions to have no effect on activity of Iranian seafarers

CEO of Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) said that sanctions imposed against the country did not affect the activity of Iranian seafarers and maritime industry of the country.

Ghanaian president felicitates Iranian President-Elect Raeisi

President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a message on Tue. congratulated the election of Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi as eight president of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 2021 Presidential Election.

