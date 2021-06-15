Resistance not to give up military option against Americans

On Monday, Sheikh Qais Khazali reiterated that the Resistance groups will not stop launching military option against American forces except with their withdrawal from Iraq and will continue their attacks against US forces, according to Alsumaria News.

“We all have prepared ourselves for all the challenges and opportunities facing ahead and one should do not think that we are afraid of threats” he said, adding that the decision to escalate the conflict has been made in practice and Americans should be confident that "we are fully prepared to respond.”

He then pointed to the victories gained by Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, and said that all the conflicts that Hashd al-Sha’abi has entered into have resulted in nothing but victory and success.

Hashd al-Sha’abi is the only military institution that has enjoyed both religious and legal acceptance, he underscored.

Iraqi resistance groups have repeatedly stressed that according to a law passed by the Iraqi parliament, American forces must leave Iraq, he said, adding, “As long as this demand is not met, military attacks against them in various parts of Iraq will be possible.”

