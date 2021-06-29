Iraqi PM reportedly to call for foreign troops immediate exit

Today (Tuesday), Hadi al-Amiri, head of the Iraqi Al-Fatah Alliance, sent a message to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi about the presence of US troops on Iraqi soil.

A well-informed source told "www.almaalomah.com" that Al-Fatah َAlliance leader Hadi al-Amiri said during a meeting with Mustafa al-Kadhimi today that the way to deal with US troops and their withdrawal according to a timetable had changed and that they should leave Iraq immediately.

"In a meeting with al-Amiri, al-Kadhimi pledged to convey the message of political groups to Washington that he would leave immediately," the source said.

During the meeting, the Iraqi Prime Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the US behavior and described the latest air raids on the PMU positions a "wrong" action.

In early hours on Monday, news media inn Iraq and Syria reported unidentified airstrikes on positions in the Bukmal area on the Syrian-Iraqi border, and minutes later it was revealed that the attack had taken place on a logistics base belonging to the Iraqi Al-Hashd al-Shabi or PMU 14 Brigade.

Minutes later, the Pentagon issued a statement acknowledging responsibility for the attack.

Four Iraqi forces were killed in the attack. Resistance groups in Iraq yesterday issued statements to strongly condemn the air raids and declared that they would take revenge. The Iraqi government and foreign ministry also condemned the attack.

