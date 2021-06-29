Mossad base in Erbil reportedly targeted amid Lapid UAE visit

Some local Iraq media have reported that a Mossad base in Erbil was targeted by a rocket amid the Israeli regime foreign minister's visit to the UAE.

According to the reports, a number of Zionists agents at the base were killed in the attack.

Tel Aviv and Erbil have not yet commented on the news, while the Iraqi resistance groups are reported to have carried out the attack.

The attack comes amid the ongoing visit of the Israeli regime Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to the UAE.

KI/FNA14000408000716