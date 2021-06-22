'ISIL Butcher' killed by Iraq's Hashd al-Sha’abi

PMU forces, known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, have recently launched a new operation against the ISIL forces in Diyala.

According to the report, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces targeted the remnants of ISIL terrorists around the Miqdadiyah area in Diyala. During the operation, a number of ISIL elements were arrested.

In their operation around Miqdadiyah, the popular mobilization forces were able to kill Osama al-Nahr, one of the leaders of the Takfiris, known as 'ISIL Butcher', said Sadiq al-Husseini, spokesman of Hashd al-Sha’abi forces in Diyala.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province, but the timely intervention of Hash al-Sha’abi resistance forces prevented them from achieving their goal.

ZZ/5241465