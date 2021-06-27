  1. Politics
Egypt, Jordan, Iraq leaders stress Palestinian rights

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – The Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II held a summit in Baghdad on Sunday.

According to local media, the Egypt, Jordan, Iraq leaders issued a final statement at the end of their meeting in the Iraqi capital in which they stressed their support for the Palestinian people.

"The three countries of Iraq, Egypt and Jordan must make every effort to achieve a just and inclusive peace for the Palestinian people," the statement said.

The three leaders further said that the only way to achieve peace in the region is through resolving the Palestinian issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

They further declared that a political solution to the Syrian crisis is possible in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2245.

All foreign forces and armed militias must leave Libya to resolve the crisis.

Also, to end the war in Yemen, the efforts of the United Nations must be supported to restore security and stability to the country.

