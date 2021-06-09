PMU commander in Al Anbar freed after charges dropped

Press TV cited local Iraqi media as saying that Qasim Muslih, the PMU’s head of operations in the volatile western Anbar province, was freed on Tuesday.

Social media users even published pictures of Muslih surrounded by his fellow fighters moments after his release.

Iraqi security forces on May 26 arrested the senior commander of the PMU, which is better known as Hashd al-Sha’abi.

Muslih was arrested in Baghdad for alleged involvement in several attacks, including on the Ain al-Asad airbase, which houses American troops.

KI/PR