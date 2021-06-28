  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2021, 12:37 PM

Iraqi Resistance groups vow to take revenge on US attack

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) –Iraqi Resistance groups in reaction to today’s attack of American fighter jets on positions of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit, also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, issued a joint statement, announcing to take revenge on US attack.

In response to today's attack by US fighter jets on Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi positions, Iraqi Resistance groups issued a joint statement, declaring that they would not remain silent in the face of presence of US troops in Iraq and would take revenge.

"We have said earlier that we will not remain silent in the face of the continued presence of American occupying forces in Iraq which is against the Constitution, decision of the Iraqi Parliament and will of the Iraqi people,” Sabereen News reported.

While stating that US occupying forces are continuing their crimes on attacking Hashd al-Sha’abi positions, Iraqi Resistance group said that they will take revenge on perpetrators of this heinous act and the enemy will be forced to regret its measures, the statement continued.

