IAEA BoG resolution to receive Iran retaliatory act

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held phone conversations with the foreign ministers of several member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan, France, Ghana (Chairman of the Board), Egypt, Armenia and Thailand, calling on them to oppose a resolution drafted by the United Kingdom, Germany and France against peaceful Iranian nuclear program.

The Iranian foreign minister told those counterparts to not allow the IAEA BoG to become a pressuring tool in the hands of those Western states in line with their political motives.

Explaining the constructive approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the IAEA, Araghchi recalled the understandings reached with the Agency during the recent visit of its Director General Rafael Grossi to Tehran, warning that the adoption of a resolution against Iran will be met with countermeasures on the part of Iran.

