Iran wants guarantees from US during JCPOA talks

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

FM spox congratulates Iran's President-elect Raeisi

Congratulating the successful holding of the 13th presidential election and winning President-elect Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, Khatibzadeh said, "Over the past 48 hours, more than 45 senior officials from various countries sent congratulatory messages to the President-elect. Twenty-four presidents and prime ministers, four members of parliament, and eighteen senior political and international figures sent congratulatory messages to President-elect, and the process continues."

Next round to be final round likely

In response to the question of whether the parties to the Vienna talks are going to reach an agreement with the new Iranian administration, he said, "These speculations are not true. All the parties in Vienna talked about the details, but none of them believes that they spent much time in Vienna."

"Iran's policy has never been to delay lifting sanctions if possible," the FM spokesperson stressed. "It is not unlikely that the next round will be the final round, we have to see if all parties make their decisions or not."

"Diplomats are optimistic, but it is always too early to judge, and we have to see if political decisions are made by all parties," he added, saying, "The draft is unambiguous and we have reached a clear draft in all working groups. What remains is a political decision rather than a negotiation, and if decisions are made, we can hope to be in the final round of talks."

New JCPOA not to be negotiated

In reaction to the recent remarks of US National Security Advisor Sullivan, the Iranian diplomat noted, "Everyone knows that Iran has had a single policy in recent years. There will never be a discussion about a new JCPOA. If he has read the text of the JCPOA, it is stated in it that the full implementation of the JCPOA is a reassurance of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear activities and the case will be closed. Therefore, if anyone wants to be sure of the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program, it is better to put the full implementation of the JCPOA on its agenda."

"The best that the United States can think of is to provide the necessary guarantees to return to the JCPOA and not to violate Resolution 2231," he added.

Iran wants guarantees from current US administration

Answering a question of whether Iran wants guarantees from the current US administration, Khatibzadeh said, "It is true but I won't talk about details. It is a topic that is being discussed behind closed doors."

"The United States once showed during the Trump era that it can arrogantly ignore the interests of other countries, so Iran wants guarantees from the current US administration," he added.

This item is being updated...

ZZ/FNA14000331000184