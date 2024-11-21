  1. Sports
Persepolis win over Mes Soongoun in Hazfi Cup

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Tehran-based Persepolis football team started 2024/25 Iran’s Hazfi (knockout) Cup Round of 32 on high note, defeating Mes Songoon 3-0 on Thursday.

Ali Alipour was on target in the 27th minute in Tehran’s Shahr-e Qods Stadium and Lucas João scored the second goal just after the hour mark. Substitute Masoud Rigi scored Persepolis’s third goal in the 87th minute, according to Tehran Times. 

The Hazfi Cup is an Iranian knockout football competition held annually by the Football Federation of Iran.

On Friday, Tractor will host Gol Gohar, Fard Alborz play Kheybar Khoramabad, Shenavar Sazi Qeshm meet Mes Rafsanjan and Pars Jonoubi face Sepahan.

Sepahan are defending champions. 

