Jun 19, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iranian new President invites Iraqi PM to Tehran

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – The newly elected President of Iran invited the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to pay a visit to Tehran.

The Iraqi official news agency reported on Sat. that the newly elected President of Iran Ibrahim Raeisi invited the Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to pay a visit to Tehran.

