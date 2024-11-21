World reacts to ICC warrants against Netanyahu, Gallant

Jordan’s foreign minister Ayman Safadi says the International Criminal Court’s decision must be respected and implemented, adding the Palestinians deserved justice after what he termed Israel’s “war crimes” in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

The French foreign ministry spokesman says that France’s reaction to the decision will be in line with the court’s statutes.

When asked during a news conference if France would arrest Netanyahu, Christophe Lemoine said it was a legally complicated question.

“It’s a point that is legally complex so I’m not going to comment on it today,” he said.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that the decision to issue these warrants was “not political”, and that the court’s decision should be “respected and implemented”.

Hamas welcomes the move

The Palestinian group says that the International Criminal Court’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence minister are an “important step towards justice”.

“[It is] an important step towards justice and can lead to redress for the victims in general, but it remains limited and symbolic if it is not supported by all means by all countries around the world,” Hamas political bureau member Bassem Naim said in a statement.

Incoming top Trump aide warns ICC of ‘strong response’

Congressman Mike Waltz, who is set to serve as President-elect Donald Trump’s national security adviser, has slammed the court over the Netanyahu and Gallant arrest warrants.

“The ICC has no credibility and these allegations have been refuted by the US government,” Waltz wrote in a social media post.

“Israel has lawfully defended its people & borders from genocidal terrorists. You can expect a strong response to the antisemitic bias of the ICC & UN come January.”

Trump will be inaugurated on January 20.

Numerous human rights organisations have documented horrific Israeli abuses in Gaza, including forced displacement, the targeting of civilians and the use of hunger as a weapon of war.

UN experts have also accused Israel of carrying out a genocide against Palestinians, according to Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Lindsey Graham, a Trump ally, says it is time for the US government to penalise the ICC for its warrant against Netanyahu and Gallant.

The US House of Representatives had passed a bill in June to impose sanctions on court officials in June, but the measure has not been considered by the Democratic-controlled Senate.

Amsterdam ready to act upon ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Netherlands is prepared to act upon the arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Netanyahu if needed, Dutch news agency ANP has reported, citing the country’s foreign minister Caspar Veldkamp.

If the Israeli leader comes to Dutch soil, he will be arrested, Veldkamp said in the House of Representatives, local outlet Nos reported.

The Netherlands will also avoid “non-essential” contact with Netanyahu and Gallant who were also issued arrest warrants by the ICC today.

“The Netherlands implements the Rome Statute 100 percent,” the foreign minister said.

The signatories of the Rome Statute and members of the ICC are bound to arrest the three if they travel to their country.

Ireland calls ICC arrest warrants ‘an extremely significant step’

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said the ICC’s arrest warrants were a significant and serious step.

“The decision … is an extremely significant step,” Harris said in a statement. “These charges could not be more serious.”

“Ireland respects the role of the International Criminal Court. Anyone in a position to assist it in carrying out its vital work must now do so with urgency”, he added.

Ireland’s foreign ministry also said in a statement that states must respect the ICC’s “independence and impartiality, with no attempts made to undermine the court”.

The warrants issued today “follows the court’s determination that there are reasonable grounds to believe that the alleged crimes were committed” by Netanyahu and Gallant the ministry’s statement added.

Ireland has long supported Palestinian statehood, going so far as to independently recognize it this May.

