Israeli regime in a state of extreme terror: Yemeni leader

In his Friday speech, al-Houthi addressed the Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

The Yemeni leader hailed sacrifices by martyrs on the path to protect Islamic values, saying that "Control of the wicked poses real danger to human society in every aspect of life."

"Supporters of savage Zionist regime trying to deceive world by talking about freedom and rights," he said.

"The West is more savage than beasts in forests; it's criminal record in killing millions of people is horrific," al-Houthi said.

"Israel and America bent on subjugating the whole region," the Yemeni leader said, slamming the US veto of UNSC resolution against Israeli regime yesterday.

"America, Britain, Europeans supported Zionism as a project to destroy the Muslim World," he continued to say.

"Appeals, statements, empty summits by Arab, Muslim leaders are useless," he added.

He went on to note that, "Israel bombards hospitals as if they are giant military bases, and this shows a will to exterminate Gazans."

Yemeni leader called on Muslims to observe Islamic teachings and engage in true Jihad against Israeli enemy.

"Muslim nations should take right path by supporting Mujahideen in Palestine, Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen," al-Houthi continued to say.

Yemeni leader hailed Hezbollah's impactful operations against Israel, saying that the regime is in state of extreme terror.

