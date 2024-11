The ministry also announced that an Israeli raid on the town of Flawiye, also in Baalbek, has killed four people and wounded three, Al Jazeera reported.

The Haret Hreik area in the southern suburbs of Beirut has been hit by at least 12 air strikes today, according to the National News Agency, which also reported Israeli jets broke the sound barrier in the Bekaa region in one of their latest incursions.

MNA