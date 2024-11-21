Unilateral sanctions have devastating consequences for people

He called these sanctions an illegal and cruel tool to exert pressure on governments and nations.

The International Conference on Sanctions, Business and Human Rights started in Geneva on Thursday with the participation of high-ranking officials from 18 countries including Islamic Republic of Iran, representatives of regional organizations, humanitarian institutions, lawyers and researchers.

This conference is being held at the initiative of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights and with the support of the Group of Friends of the United Nations Charter.

The conference aims to examine the effects of unilateral sanctions, secondary sanctions, and the consequences of excessive enforcement of sanctions laws on human rights.

Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Geneva Bahreini called the unilateral sanctions a clear violation of international law at this conference.

That unilateral sanctions are an illegal and oppressive tool for exerting pressure on governments and peoples, he said, adding that these sanctions, often imposed under the pretext of supporting democracy or human rights, directly contradict principles such as sovereignty, non-intervention, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

