IAEA 's BoG need to oppose E3’s anti-Iran res.: FM Araghchi

Araghchi made the remarks in phone talks with his counterparts from a number of the Board of Governors members, including Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Algeria, Burkina Faso, Pakistan and France.

On Wednesday, the three European countries of France, Britain and Germany submitted a new anti-Iran resolution to the IAEA ahead of the board meeting. The resolution is expected to be put to a vote on Thursday.

The United States and its European allies have been taking numerous similar measures against Iran in line with their accusation against the Islamic Republic of insufficient cooperation with the agency. The claim runs counter to Iran's cooperation with the nuclear body, which has even increased in frequency and quality over the past years.

Araghchi said the 35-nation Board of Governors, one of the IAEA's two policy-making bodies, should not allow the European troika to turn the body into a platform for advancing the political interests of some nuclear-armed Western countries and their supporters.

He added that the Board of Governors plays a leading role in protecting the IAEA’s credibility, professional status, and independent performance.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the Islamic Republic has been pursuing a constructive approach to the IAEA and warned that the “unjustifiable” measures by some Western countries to adopt a resolution against Iran can disrupt the agency’s technical and professional tasks.

Araghchi said the E3’s “unconstructive” moves against Iran’s peaceful nuclear program would only undermine interaction between Iran and the UN nuclear agency.

During a telephone conversation with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, Araghchi warned the agency that its potential targeting of the country with “unconstructive measures” will be met with a “proportionate response” on the part of the Islamic Republic.

“If the opposite parties placed unconstructive measures on the agenda during the [Wednesday] meeting of [the IAEA’s] Board of Governors through the issuance of a resolution [against Iran] regardless of the Islamic Republic’s goodwill and interactive approach, the country would respond in a required and proportionate manner,” the top diplomat said.

Separately, Araghchi held a phone call with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola, similarly stressing that the IAEA’s likely confrontational approach towards Iran will be met with the country’s “proper response.”

For his part, Lamola, whose country is on the Board of Governors, welcomed further cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the agency.

MA/Press TV