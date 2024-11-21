Iran to continue unwavering support for Syria, resistance

Speaking in a meeting with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Bassam al-Sabbagh in Tehran on Thursday, Ghalibaf emphasized that Iran considers Syria as spearheading the resistance front, noting that key role of Syria and Iran in the region is unique of its kind.

Turning to the heinous crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran’s parliament speaker stressed that the criminal Zionist regime was created by the UK, United States and the UN Security Council (UNSC), underlying that Iran will throw its weight behind the resistance movement in the region with all its might.

Gaza and Lebanon are the most important issues for the resistance movement, he underscored.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ghalibaf referred to the development of relations with Syria and approval of a bill on Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Iran and Syria, stating that a draft agreement on the strategic and long-term economic cooperation between the two countries has been approved by the specialized commission and will be reviewed and decided in the very near future.

Syrian foreign minister, for his part, expressed his satisfaction with his meeting with the Iranian parliament speaker and said, “We are now facing a critical situation in the region caused by the criminal Zionist regime, therefore friendly and brotherly countries should have contacts and cooperation on this issue to mitigate the suffering of the innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon."

Iran and Syria share the same view over the recent developments in the region, Bassam al-Sabbagh added.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks for Iran’s unwavering support at all levels, especially fighting against ISIL terrorist group in this Arab country.

MA/6294694