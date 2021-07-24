Several economic coop. fields for Serbia, Fars province

In his meeting with the Vice President of the Fars Chamber of Commerce, Dragan Todorovic highlighted the significance of expanding ties between Serbia and the Iranian province.

"Iran and Serbia are two friendly countries that have good friendly and political relations, and at the Serbian Embassy in Iran, we are working to expand economic relations between the two countries," he added.

"Now, we are focussed on increasing economic relations and resolving problems for the development of relations and exchanges between Serbia, Iran, and Fars Province."

"Our job is to act as a mediator and transfer the potentials and capacities of the economic actors of Fars and Serbia to each of the parties," Todorovic noted.

"The Serbian government is launching a program to expand relations with Iran, according to which a joint economic commission between two countries will be established in Tehran."

Fo hir turn, Vice President of the Fars Chamber of Commerce Mohammad Sadegh Hamidian emphasized the need to develop economic cooperation and increase trade relations between the two sides. "Cooperation between Fars province and Serbia in the fields of agriculture, industry, mining, and tourism is of very importance," he said.

