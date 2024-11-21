US Senate rejects attempts to halt military sales to Israel

In a contentious session on Capitol Hill, the US Senate on Wednesday voted to block the "resolutions of disapproval", three resolutions aimed at stopping the transfer of certain US weapons to Israel.

In a decisive vote, 79 out of 100 senators rejected a resolution aimed at halting the sale of tank rounds to Israel, with 18 in favor and one senator voting present.

Similarly, 78 senators opposed a second proposal to block mortar round shipments, while 19 supported it and one voted present.

In a third measure concerning joint direct attack munitions (JDAMS) kits, 80 senators voted against the ban, with 17 in favor and one present. These JDAMS kits, produced by Boeing, transform standard unguided bombs into precision-guided munitions using fins and GPS technology.

Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent aligned with the Democratic caucus, filed a total of six resolutions in September to oppose a $20bn weapons deal for Israel approved by the administration of President Joe Biden.

"It is time to tell the Netanyahu government that they cannot use US taxpayer dollars and American weapons in violation of US and international law and our moral values," Sanders said in a Senate speech before the vote.

He added that the military aid to Israel violates US law barring weapons sales to human rights abusers, pointing to the alarming toll of Palestinian casualties, especially among vulnerable populations like children and the elderly, while also accusing Israel of hindering the delivery of humanitarian aid.

MA/Press TV