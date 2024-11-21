Iran must be a role model in region: President Pezeshkian

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, Pezeshkian addressed the domestic investors and economic activists, stressing the importance of achieving the nation's ambitious development goals.

"It is not fitting for our nation, with its carefully designed vision for growth and progress, to lag behind other countries in the region," Pezeshkian said.

He underlined the need for scientific and methodical approaches to ensure Iran reaches its rightful position as a forerunner in the fields of industry, economy, science, and technology.

"Based on the Development Vision Plan defined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Iran must be a developed nation, holding the top regional position in industry, science and economy, while also serving as an inspiration and a role model. Achieving this requires a paradigm shift in how we view and address challenges," the president added.

Pezeshkian voiced the government's commitment to working closely with the private sector to overcome economic barrier.

"With collaboration and the combined efforts of economic activists, we can resolve these problems," he added.

MNA/IRN