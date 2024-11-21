  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Nov 21, 2024, 7:59 PM

At least 38 killed in terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

At least 38 killed in terrorist attack in northwest Pakistan

TEHRAN, Nov. 21 (MNA) – Terrorists opened fire on vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims in Pakistan's restive northwest on Thursday, killing at least 38 people, including six women, and wounding 20 others.

The attack happened in Kurram, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, ABC News reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the latest attack. It came a week after authorities reopened a key highway in the region that had been closed for weeks following deadly clashes.

Local police official Azmat Ali said several vehicles were traveling in a convoy from the city of Parachinar to Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when gunmen opened fire. He said at least 10 passengers were in critical condition at a hospital.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said at least 38 people were killed in the “terrorist attack." Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack, and Sharif said those behind the killing of innocent civilians will not go unpunished.

MNA

News ID 224728

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Report

    Latest News