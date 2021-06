At the end of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Bonyad Hosseinov, Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic H.E. Avazbek Abdurazakov, Philippine Ambassador Wilfredo C. Santos, as well as the Ambassador of Austria Stefan Scholz met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to bid farewell.

