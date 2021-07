At the end of their mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Keijo Norvanto, ambassador of Finland, British Ambassador Rob Macaire, and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to Iran Yuri Lazarchik met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to bid farewell.

The farewell sessions were held at the place of the Iranian ministry of foreign affairs in Tehran.

HJ/5255622