At the behest of President Ilham Aliyev, Ali Alizade has replaced Bonyad Hosseinov as Baku's Ambassador to Tehran.

The 43-year-old Ali Alizade was the consul general to the Iranian city of Tabriz, the provincial capital of East Azerbaijan of Iran, between 2010- 2016.

Prior to this, the new Azeri envoy to Tehran also served as the Azerbaijani ambassador to Pakistan.

KI/14000516000532