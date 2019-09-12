  1. Politics
Interior min. departs for Kyrgyzstan for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, Sep. 12 (MNA) – Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli left Tehran for Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan this morning.

Kyrgyz ambassador to Iran Avazbek Abdurazakov, Deputy Interior Ministry for Coordinating Affairs Seyyed Salman Samani and Seyyed Najib Hosseini, Adviser to Interior Minister, saw off the interior minister.

In his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan, Rahmani Fazli will meet with his Kyrgyz counterpart Colonel Kashkar Junushaliev in order to review security and disciplinary cooperation agreements between the two countries.

Visiting with other Kyrgyz officials and also meeting with Iranians residing in Kyrgyzstan will be of the other programs of Iranian interior minister.

Rahim Saki Head of Interior Ministry for International Affairs, Hossein Ghasemi Director-General of Interior Ministry for Border Affairs, Alireza Razm Hosseini Governor-General of Khorasan Razavi province will accompany Rahmani Fazli in his visit to Kyrgyzstan.

