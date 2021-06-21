US insists on not-fulfilling its commitments under JCPOA

According to the available data obtained by Press TV news network sources, with the end of six rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 in Vienna, the United States continues to insist on not fulfilling its JCPOA obligations.

Informed sources close to the nuclear talks in Vienna told Press TV that the United States has continued to avoid fulfilling its commitments to return to JCPOA and lift sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

According to the information provided to Press TV by these sources, Washington should lift all sanctions imposed against Iran, including congressional law, executive orders, OFAC regulations, sanctions imposed by Treasury Department, Justice Department, etc., which it has not yet agreed to do.

This is while that Iran's arms embargo was lifted last year according to the UNSC Resolution 2231 and JCPOA but former US President Trump’s administration reinstated the same sanctions with an executive order.

Also, the United States has not yet accepted the complete lifting of sanctions imposed on Iranian oil, banking and transportation sectors.

According to the information obtained by Press TV, what the United States has raised is only a temporary suspension of 120 days or 180 days of oil, banking sanctions in a way that after the expiration of this period, Iran will again need the consent of President of the United States to continue its activities.

