Biden considers many of Trump's sanctions against Iran legal

The United States is unwilling to lift all sanctions imposed by former US President Donald Trump on Iran to return to the JCPOA, Politico quoted informed sources as saying.

According to the media, US officials have informed Iran that US President Joe Biden will not lift every single sanction imposed by Trump, because many of them appeared to have a legitimate basis.

However, they have also indicated some Trump-era sanctions appeared aimed at making it harder to return to the nuclear deal, not for other reasons. The suggestion is that those sanctions could be lifted, it added.

Iranian officials have demanded that all the Trump-era sanctions be lifted. “They avoid focusing on specifics — they say all [Trump-era sanctions] should be lifted and don’t focus on individual names,” the US official familiar with the situation told Politico.

Joe Biden's administration claims that it intends to pave the way for his country to return to the JCPOA through ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

Former US President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement approved by the UN Security Council in violation of its commitments and put a policy of maximum pressure on the agenda.

Joe Biden government officials have explicitly acknowledged the failure of the maximum pressure policy, but have so far refused to take the necessary steps to return to the agreement.

In an interview with Politico, a US official in the Vienna talks said that the issues that remain in the talks are the ones that are most difficult to resolve.

The US media also quoted US officials as claiming that Iranian negotiators were demanding more concessions than the initial nuclear deal.

ZZ/FNA14000401000043