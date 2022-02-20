Tehran not to ignore its red lines

Hossein Amir-Abdollhian met with Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs on the sidelines of the 58th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest status of the talks in Vienna and the details of the possible agreements.

Hailing the role of Joseph Borrell and Enrique Mora as coordinators of the ongoing talks, the Iranian Foreign Minister stressed Iran's will to reach a good agreement in the Vienna talks.

Now is the time for the United States and the three European countries to show the real will to reach an agreement in the shortest possible time by making the necessary political decisions, Amir-Abdollhian.

"If it were not for Iran's initiatives, we would not be so close to an agreement", the top diplomat said, adding that the other side should know that Tehran will not ignore its red lines.

Earlier on Saturday, Amir-Abdollhian to CNN that Tehran is “very optimistic” of reaching a nuclear agreement in ongoing negotiations in Vienna.

"However, if the talks fail, it's "the Americans and the other side that are responsible for it", he stressed.

