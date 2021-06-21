Next round of JCPOA talks may be held in 12 days

The Joint Commission of #JCPOA made a break at the #ViennaTalks. For how long? Maybe for a week or 10-12 days. It doesn’t matter. The task is to make full use of this break to ensure that all participants get final political instructions on the remaining controversial issues.

The sixth round of Vienna talks to revive JCPOA kicked off in the Austrian capital Vienna on Saturday, June 12, and on the same day, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated in a statement that the Islamic Republic of Iran would definitely not agree without meeting its key demands.

HJ/