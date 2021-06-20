Iran, P4+1 start new meeting on JCPOA revival in Vienna

Representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany have convened for JCPOA Joint Commission in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Sunday afternoon.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leads Iran’s delegation which also includes representatives from the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

As usual, today's meeting is chaired by Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora.

The meeting is held between the parties to conclude discussions at the latest round of the talks in Vienna which was the sixth round.

Before today's meeting, the Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanv tweeted to say that a consensus on the revival of the JCPOA is “within reach.”

Ulyanov also tweeted to say that he held a meeting with Enrique Mora before the meeting to "the current situation as well as the most sensitive issues which remain on the agenda and need to be resolved."

Meanwhile, the top Iranian negotiator Araghchi also told Iran's state TV this morning that "Today is the last day of this round (sixth round) of talks.

Araghchi added, "We left behind very busy and intensive days."

The head of the Iran negotiating delegation added, "We are now in a situation where we think almost all the documents of the agreement are ready. I think it is time for the other side to decide."

He further said that "For a few days, I can not say exactly how many days it will be, we will stop the negotiations and return to the respective capitals, not only for further consultations but also for making decisions."

