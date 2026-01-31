Iran always ready to shield region from unlawful aggression

Araghchi made the remarks on a post on the X social media platform after holding meetings with the president and foreign minister of Turkey in Istanbul on Friday.

"Always pleased to engage with President Erdoğan and FM Fidan on Iran-Turkiye bilateral relations and regional issues of common concern," the top Iranian diplomat said.

"In our conversations, I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring 'No Nuclear Weapons' and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions."

"Along with other brotherly neighbors, Türkiye has extended its good offices in pursuit of peace and stability in the region. The Islamic Republic of Iran is grateful for such efforts and welcomes them."

"Iran always stands ready to engage with regional states to protect peace and stability in our region and shield it from unlawful aggression."

MNA