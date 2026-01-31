Araghchi, Fidan discuss nuclear issue, regional crises

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held talks in Istanbul, discussing bilateral relations as well as key regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey referred to the longstanding history of friendly relations between the two neighboring Muslim nations and described the shared commitment of the two countries’ leaders to strengthening bilateral ties across all areas of mutual interest as a valuable asset for expanding comprehensive cooperation.

They stressed the importance of continuing consultations to ensure the implementation of existing agreements between the two countries in various fields.

Foreign Minister Araghchi outlined Iran’s positions on the nuclear issue, including the experience of repeated breaches of commitments by the United States and three European countries, as well as the criminal attack by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities in June 2025. He emphasized Iran’s determination to pursue its legitimate interests and rights in accordance with the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).

Referring to contradictory statements by US officials regarding diplomacy and negotiations, alongside continued threats and coercive demands, Araghchi stated that while the Islamic Republic of Iran will act decisively in defending its sovereignty and national security, it remains firmly committed to using diplomacy to safeguard the interests of the Iranian nation and preserve regional peace and security.

He added that negotiations conducted under threats, intimidation, and demands for unilateral and illegitimate concessions cannot be effective, and that the Islamic Republic of Iran will not tolerate such approaches.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, for his part, highlighted Turkey’s readiness to continue its good offices to advance rational and constructive diplomacy. He stressed the shared responsibility of all regional countries to prevent the escalation of tensions and to avoid the spread of lawlessness and violations of the principles of the United Nations Charter.

