Iran-Iraq borders highly secured: Cmdr.

Speaking in Ilam Province, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Border Police of Iran’s Law Enforcement Forces (FARAJA), stated that the Iran–Iraq borders are fortified with a high level of security.

Goudarzi traveled to the Mehran border crossing to meet and hold talks with Iraqi border police commanders as part of efforts to expand and deepen joint security cooperation between the two countries.

Referring to the importance of these consultations, Goudarzi said that information-sharing and the exchange of experiences, along with the use of coordinated patrols and joint maneuvers, are among the key areas of cooperation, noting that joint drills are planned to be held in the Arvand River area.

He added that information related to arrests made in connection with weapons and ammunition will be shared with Iraqi border police officials to enable more effective and decisive action.

Commenting on the length of the shared border, the Iranian border police chief described the security situation as favorable, stating that the Iran–Iraq border, which extends for a total of 1,609 kilometers, is solidly secured and enjoys a high security coefficient.

For his part, Mohammed Abdulwahab, Commander of Iraq’s Border Police, emphasized the importance of coordination between the two countries.

He said that Iran and Iraq share longstanding relations and maintain very strong ties, adding that both sides seek to demonstrate the strength of these relations to the international community.

