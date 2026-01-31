Iran maintains oversight of enemy plans: Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani, an advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, said Iran’s absolute priority at the current stage is maintaining full preparedness to deter any threat, warning that any hostile action would trigger a firm and effective response.

In remarks made to Al Mayadeen, Shamkhani said Iran’s message to its adversaries was clear. “Any action that reflects hostile intent by the enemy will be met with a proportionate, effective, and deterrent response,” he said, adding that this could include strikes deep inside the occupied Palestine.

Shamkhani stressed that Iran does not confine the geography of confrontation to the maritime domain, noting that Tehran has prepared for broader and more advanced scenarios. “We do not limit the geography of confrontation solely to the sea,” he said.

Warning of wider regional consequences, Shamkhani said the expansion of war to countries across the region should be a shared concern for all parties. He cautioned that past experiences have shown conflicts in the region do not remain contained. “Any spark can rapidly turn into a comprehensive blaze beyond the control of its original planners,” he said.

Addressing the increased foreign military presence in the region, Shamkhani said such deployments do not necessarily indicate superiority.

He described the region as Iran’s home, saying Tehran understands its geography, capabilities, and defensive foundations better than any external force, and has shaped its defensive and offensive doctrine accordingly.

Shamkhani also said Iran has uncovered the enemy’s operational plan and maintains full oversight of it, warning that strikes would be directed at critical chokepoints at a time of Iran’s choosing.

“If necessary, the Islamic Republic of Iran will resort to more fundamental and effective options to defend its national security and territorial integrity,” Shamkhani said, adding that responsibility for any consequences would rest with the party that believes it can break the will of the Iranian people through military force.

In earlier remarks, Shamkhani said any US military action against Iran, regardless of its scale or pretext, would amount to the start of war and would be met with an immediate response, dismissing talk of a “limited strike” as an illusion.

