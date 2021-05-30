Iran volleyball win Netherlands in 3 direct sets in 2021 VNL

The Iranian volleyball team showcased a good performance on the 3rd day of the 2021 Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on Sunday.

Iran won the Netherlands in three direct sets 25-18, 25-23, 30-28.

Vladimir Alekno, who was the former coach of the Russian team in the last edition of the event, is leading the Iranian team.

The Iranian players began the competitions with a 3-0 defeat against Japan on Friday, followed by another 3-1 loss to powerful Russia on Saturday.

The 2021 FIVB Men's Volleyball Nations League is underway at Italy's Adriatic resort of Rimini from May 28 to June 27.

The 2021 version of VNL originally was scheduled to start earlier than the previous edition due to the 2020 Summer Olympics in July. The preliminary round was scheduled to be held in five weeks between May 28 and June 23, 2021. The final round is scheduled to be held during June 26 to 27, 2021.

KI