In response to US executive order;

Cuba declares international emergency

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said Friday that Cuba has declared an "international emergency" in response to a recent executive order of tariff threats issued by US President Donald Trump.

Rodriguez said in a post on X that the Cuban people, with the solidarity of the international community, find that the current situation involving the US government constitutes an "unusual and extraordinary threat" which originates wholly or substantially from the "US anti-Cuban neo-fascist right wing," Xinhua reported.

According to the minister, the threat endangers not only the national security and foreign policy of all countries but also international peace and security, as well as the survival of humanity in the face of nuclear threats and climate change.

Trump signed the executive order on Thursday, threatening to impose tariffs on any goods entering the United States from countries that sell or provide oil to Cuba.

