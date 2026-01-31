Pezeshkian says enemies exploited protests

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said recent hardships facing the country stem partly from internal shortcomings, stressing the need to align governance and conduct with the principles of Imam Khomeini and to prioritize justice, dialogue, and public trust.

Speaking on Saturday morning at a ceremony marking the renewal of the government’s allegiance to the ideals of Imam Khomeini, President Pezeshkian paid tribute to the founder of the Islamic Republic, honored the memory of martyrs, and wished continued health for the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Emphasizing the necessity of constantly returning to the thoughts and directives of Imam Khomeini, Pezeshkian stated that Iran’s difficulties are the result of failing to act upon those instructions. He said that had the recommendations of Imam Khomeini been properly implemented, the country would not have reached such bitter circumstances.

Referring to recent unrest and tensions, the president said foreign adversaries, including the United States, the Zionist regime, and some European countries, have consistently sought to provoke division and exploit Iran’s internal problems. He said these actors attempted to incite and equip unrest, drawing some innocent people into actions aimed at creating societal division, hatred, and conflict.

Pezeshkian stressed that in ordinary social protests, weapons are not taken up, military personnel are not killed, and ambulances and markets are not set on fire. He added that social protest is a right that must be heard, and that officials are duty-bound to listen to public concerns and take action to resolve them through dialogue and problem-solving.

However, he emphasized that the recent events went beyond ordinary social protest, saying that enemies exploited existing problems to fragment society.

The president described the guidance of the Leader as decisive in neutralizing these plots, stating that such guidance has always thwarted these schemes and will continue to do so.

MNA/6735555