Iran to host world clubs powerlifting championships

Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation made the comments in a joint press conference with the IPF President Gaston Parage in Tehran on Sunday.

Nasirzadeh said that Iran proposed to the IFP to host the 2021 world clubs powerlifting championships, and gained the global body's approval.

The President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation also said that the world clubs powerlifting championships will be held in the Iranian city of Urmia, the capital of the Western Azerbaijan Province in mid summer.

