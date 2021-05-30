  1. Sports
May 30, 2021, 7:00 PM

Iran to host world clubs powerlifting championships

Iran to host world clubs powerlifting championships

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh said that Iran will host world clubs powerlifting championships this summer.

Abdolmahdi Nasirzadeh President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation made the comments in a joint press conference with the IPF President Gaston Parage in Tehran on Sunday.

Nasirzadeh said that Iran proposed to the IFP to host the 2021 world clubs powerlifting championships, and gained the global body's approval.

The President of the Iranian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation also said that the world clubs powerlifting championships will be held in the Iranian city of Urmia, the capital of the Western Azerbaijan Province in mid summer.

KI/IRN84349174

News Code 174162
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174162/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News