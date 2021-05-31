Iran joins Azerbaijan in reconstructing newly liberated areas

Reza Ardakanian made the remarks in a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of inaugurating the Aras and Mill-Moghan dams on Monday jointly attended by the Iranian and Azeri officials.

Ardakanian and the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan examined 4 important issues and stressed the need to implement them.

The Iranian energy minister further explained the issues that they had discussed with the Azeri side, saying that the first issue was the progress of projects and power plants in Ardobad and Marazad of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He further said that accelerating the project of synchronizing the power grids of Iran, Russia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was another important issue discussed in the ceremony.

He mentioned the reviving of the bilateral cooperation agreement on energy imports from Azerbaijan as one of the other issues discussed in the negotiations.

Ardakanian added that the last issue they had discussed was reiterating the participation of Iranian companies in various sectors of construction, water and electricity in the newly liberated areas of Azerbaijan, which was welcomed by the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

