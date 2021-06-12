  1. Politics
Need for smart armaments to be met by Defense Industries org.



TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Commander of the Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) said the Iranian Defense Industries Organization is able to meet the demand of the Iranian Army for the smart armaments.

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks at the latest exhibition on achievements by the Ministry of Defense in the field of ground combat.

He said the products of the Defense Industries Organization will make the Iranian Army self-sufficient in the field of bombs and smart armaments.

Nasirzadeh added that the held exhibition will have a significant impact on the Armed Forces' recognition of their capabilities and improvement in the capabilities in the defense industry.

