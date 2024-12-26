Yemen’s hypersonic missiles have surprised enemy

“Yemen's supersonic missile operation, which penetrated the enemy's systems, is a great and very important achievement, and the enemy and the Americans are aware of it,” Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday evening.

The firing of hypersonic missiles, he said, has caused enormous disappointment among the political and security apparatus of Israel and the United States.

A missile launched from Yemen early Wednesday triggered air raid sirens across central Israeli-occupied territories, sending millions of settlers looking for cover for the second night in a row.

"The Israeli enemy was surprised by the speed of operations on the Yemen front and spoke with despair about it," Houthi said Thursday, PressTV reported.

“While the enemy was boasting that the momentum was in its favor, it was surprised by the continuation of the operations on the Yemeni front,” he said, emphasizing that Israel “is not capable of confronting us”.

Houthi also touched on Yemen’s targeting of Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea, which have forced ships to detour around the Cape of Good Hope, extending the journey by up to three weeks.

“The enemy knows that our naval operations will continue and will have a significant impact on its economic situation.

“The enemy has admitted that it is not able to face the challenge of Yemen because Yemen relies on faith, knowledge, and insight,” Houthi said.

“The enemy’s media and officials admit defeat and say that Eilat port is deserted and out of operation,” he added.

Houthi said the Israeli regime’s financial market indices and currency plunged after the missile operation on Tel Aviv’s southern suburb of Jaffa last week.

