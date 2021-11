On the third day of the World bodybuilding Championships in Spain, 3 Iranian athletes competed against their rivals in 4 weight categories. At the end of the competition, Iran won four gold medals.

Farshad Ganji, Aziz Moarefi, Ebrahim Arzeshmand and Mehdi Arzeshmand were the four bodybuilders who won 4 gold medals for Iran.

Meanwhile, Mohsen Hadinejad bagged a silver medal and also Majid Jameh Bozorg won a bronze medal for Iran.

