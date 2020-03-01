World’s strongest Paralympian ‘Siamand Rahman’ passes away

Siamand Rahman died after suffering a heart attack at Nabi Akram Hospital in Oshnavieh, West Azarbaijan province.

He broke the 300kg record in the men´s over 107kg at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, lifting an unprecedented 310kg.

Winning two gold medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, five gold and one silver medals in World Powerlifting Championships, three gold medals in Para-Asian Games in Guangzhou 2010, Incheon 2014 and Jakarta 2018 were of only some of his achievements.

He was preparing to win his third successive gold at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

