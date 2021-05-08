Iran becomes vice-champion in world Para weightlifting event

Iran has sent a team of six powerlifters to the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships which ended on Saturday in Bangkok, Thailand.

Iranian weightlifters bagged 5 gold and 1 silver medals to become the vice-champion of the world competitions.

The Iranian team won the most gold medals, but it stood in second place after Thailand with just one point behind with 71 points. Thai team won the title with 72 points. Malaysia's team came in third place with 67 points.

Ruhollah Rostami, who broke the world record in the 80 kg weight category, along with Amir Jafari, Hamed Solhipour, Saman Razi and Mansour Pourmirzaei, were the gold medal winners for Iran in the World Championships, while Nader Moradi won a silver medal.

KI/5207163