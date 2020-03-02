Pres. Rouhani extends condolences at Siamand Rahman passing

“This national hero with high merits and ethics has been a great source of pride for the Iranian nation over and over again after setting each glorious record,” the Iranian president wrote in his message.

“He will always remain in our hearts and minds, and his steel resolve and pure faith will continue to inspire the future generations of the Iranian people,” Rouhani added.

Siamand Rahman, known as the world’s strongest Paralympian, passed away at the age of 31 after a heart attack on Sunday, 1 March, in his hometown Oshnavieh.

Siamand had won gold medals at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London and 2016 Summer Paralympics in Rio. He also won the 2010 Asian Para Games in Guangzhou.

He was the current Powerlifting World Record holder in the +107 kilogram category with a 310-kilogram bench press record, and held the junior world record with 290 kilograms, and the Paralympic Championship Record with 310 kilograms. Rahman was the first Paralympic lifter who has benched 270 kilograms.

