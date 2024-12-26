China slams US defense budget as threat to global stability

"This US draft spins the narrative of the so-called Chinese military threat, justifies increased military spending, and protects hegemony. It flagrantly interferes in China's internal affairs and jeopardizes global stability." "We hereby express our grave concern and firm opposition to it," the spokesperson said.

China never intended to challenge anyone, Xiaogang noted, adding that "the United States is the biggest threat to itself."

"Ranking first in the world in terms of military spending, the United States is increasing its investment [in the military-industrial complex] every year," he said, adding that "this fully demonstrates their dependence on war and the true nature of their hegemonic expansion."

Since 2001, US-initiated military actions have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths, "millions of people have been injured, and tens of millions have been forced to leave their homes," the Chinese Defense Ministry's spokesperson stressed. "US militaristic aggression creates global chaos and provokes [the world’s] response against it," Xiaogang said.

He emphasized that China has always adhered to the path of peaceful development, pursued a defensive policy, and always stood apart from any arms race with other countries.

On December 23, US President Joe Biden approved the country's $895 billion defense budget for 2025 fiscal year (began on October 1, 2024). China is mentioned 107 times in the document.

MP/