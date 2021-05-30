Iran wins 1st ever world medal in women's weightlifting

Jamali, the Iranian female weightlifter in the 87 kg category, lifted a 92 kg weight in snatch and winning a bronze medal at the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships underway in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The event was originally scheduled to be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but was relocated to Tashkent.

Jamali represents Iran in the 71kg weight category.

The Iranian lady is participating in the IWF Junior World Weightlifting Championships for the first time ever.

The competition is underway from May 23-31 in Tashkent.

HJ/5224096