Iran's Solhipour wins gold at World Para Powerlifting C'ship

Lifting the 227 kg weights to stand on the podium, Seyed Hamed Solhipour received the gold medal in the 97-kg category.

In this category, representatives from Iraq and Malaysia won second and third places.

On Thursday, Amir Jafari has won the gold medal of the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships in the 65-kilogram category.

Nader Moradi also won a silver medal at this competition by lifting 204kg at the under-72kg class.

Rouhollah Rostami snatched a gold medal on Friday in men's under-80kg with a lift of 241kg, breaking the world record.

The tournament expected to be the final Paralympic qualifying round.

Iran has sent six powerlifters to the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships. The competition is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 6 to 9.

A total of the 54 powerlifters from nine countries across Africa, Asia and Europe have participated in the event.

ZZ/IRN84321950